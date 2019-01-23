Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 13:14:47 -0600') }} football Edit

New schools enter the race for Jamious Griffin

Hzhzlhusr3zdv2fjquhd
Chad Simmons
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

It has been a busy week for four-star running back Jamious Griffin. The running back out of Rome (Ga.) decommitted from NC State Monday. The Wolfpack staff new Griffin was looking around, but they ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}