One of the few truly open competitions on defense this fall will be the cornerback position. Incoming freshman Zamari Walton hopes to be in the mix at a position that is traditionally easier for a true freshman to make an impact at. JOL caught up with Walton to see how his offseason and preparations for Tech are coming along.

Has your size changed at all?

Im 6’2 ½ now

What does your workout routine entail?

I do the GT workout program and workout three times a day

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

June 12th

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Just working more on my craft to become one of the top players, with the new defense getting installed im watching a lot of film during the summer.

How would you describe your playing style?

Physical & I’m a talker

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

As an incoming freshman I’m looking forward to playing every opponent on the schedule, taking it week by week

What’s your favorite food?

OOx tails with some rice and Mac and Cheese

What is your favorite movie?

Carter High

What is your favorite TV show?

Law and Order

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

Gospel or graphic music

What would be three words to describe you?

Leader, educated, GOAT