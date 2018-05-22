New Jackets: Zamari Walton
One of the few truly open competitions on defense this fall will be the cornerback position. Incoming freshman Zamari Walton hopes to be in the mix at a position that is traditionally easier for a true freshman to make an impact at. JOL caught up with Walton to see how his offseason and preparations for Tech are coming along.
Has your size changed at all?
Im 6’2 ½ now
What does your workout routine entail?
I do the GT workout program and workout three times a day
When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?
June 12th
What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?
Just working more on my craft to become one of the top players, with the new defense getting installed im watching a lot of film during the summer.
How would you describe your playing style?
Physical & I’m a talker
What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?
As an incoming freshman I’m looking forward to playing every opponent on the schedule, taking it week by week
What’s your favorite food?
OOx tails with some rice and Mac and Cheese
What is your favorite movie?
Carter High
What is your favorite TV show?
Law and Order
What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?
Gospel or graphic music
What would be three words to describe you?
Leader, educated, GOAT
If you could date a celebrity who would it be?
Ariana Grande
If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?
Randy Moss
What’s the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?
Take every great moment you get and embrace it. Take advantage because things like this is once in a lifetime
What are your expectations for your freshman season?
Bring everything I have to the table, come in and have a big impact on the team and show the nation why I’m here!