Freshman offensive lineman Michael Maye may be competing for playing time out of the box. The highest rated offensive line signee for the 2018 class comes from a top flight high school program at Hoover (Ala.) and he is used to winning championships every year. He will bring that winning swagger to the Flats.

Has your size changed at all?

I’m around five pounds lighter. When I signed I was around 295 and now I’m 290

What does your workout routine entail?

I go in at six in the morning and workout at this place called the warehouse. My trainer incorporates the stuff Georgia Tech asks us to do, and I go in there and work and go hard in the morning. Usually that workout is pretty good, but If I feel like I need to get some running in I’ll go to Hoover and run some 100s.

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

I report June 12th and I’m living with Austin Smith, Luke Johns and Harrison Jump.

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Definitely making sure I’m explosive getting off the ball, and my conditioning.

How would you describe your playing style?

Just nasty. As soon as I get off the ball, I’m trying to bring the pain. Just nasty and dogging people out. If somebody says something to me I might say a little bit back, but then I’ll make sure they feel me on the next play.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

Definitely Clemson and Georgia because those are teams you here about growing up, and going up against them and going in hostile environments is going to be really fun.

What’s your favorite food?

Chicken Wings, Lemon Pepper and Hot.

What is your favorite movie?

I don’t know if I have a favorite, but Training Day was a really good movie.

What is your favorite TV show?

Power

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

There is so many. Last year I had to listen to I ain’t hiding by NBA YoungBoy, and Ambitions az a ridah by Tupac really gets me in my zone.

What would be three words to describe you?

Smart, nice and chill