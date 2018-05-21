One of the most underrated recruits in the 2018 Georgia Tech signing class was Niceville (Fla.) defensive back Juanyeh Thomas. The versatile athlete has a chance to come in and compete for playing time right away when he gets to the Flats. JOL spoke with Thomas to get to know a little more about him as a person as he gets ready to enroll next month.

Has your size changed at all?

I went from 200 to 213 and I’m 6’2 1/2

What does your workout routine entail?

It’s the GT workout they sent me, I do it everyday

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

I report June 12th

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

Just getting into the playbook so I can know the plays and coverages

How would you describe your playing style?

I’m a physical player, I walk it like I talk it

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

Miami and Georgia, my boy Justin Fields plays on Georgia and it’s going to be a lot of trash talk, and on Miami is my boy Romeo Finley. We both went to the same highschool.

What’s your favorite food?

BBQ Wings with a side salad

What is your favorite movie?

Facing the Giants

What is your favorite TV show?

Law & Order

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

Walk it like I talk it

What would be three words to describe you?

Explosive, determined, Physical