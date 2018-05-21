New Jackets: Juanyeh Thomas
One of the most underrated recruits in the 2018 Georgia Tech signing class was Niceville (Fla.) defensive back Juanyeh Thomas. The versatile athlete has a chance to come in and compete for playing time right away when he gets to the Flats. JOL spoke with Thomas to get to know a little more about him as a person as he gets ready to enroll next month.
Has your size changed at all?
I went from 200 to 213 and I’m 6’2 1/2
What does your workout routine entail?
It’s the GT workout they sent me, I do it everyday
When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?
I report June 12th
What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?
Just getting into the playbook so I can know the plays and coverages
How would you describe your playing style?
I’m a physical player, I walk it like I talk it
What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?
Miami and Georgia, my boy Justin Fields plays on Georgia and it’s going to be a lot of trash talk, and on Miami is my boy Romeo Finley. We both went to the same highschool.
What’s your favorite food?
BBQ Wings with a side salad
What is your favorite movie?
Facing the Giants
What is your favorite TV show?
Law & Order
What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?
Walk it like I talk it
What would be three words to describe you?
Explosive, determined, Physical
If you could date a celebrity who would it be?
Zendaya
If you could go toe to toe in the ring with anybody, who would it be?
Julio Jones
What’s the one thing you learned from your recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?
Enjoy the process while it lasts, don’t settle for anything
What are your expectations for your freshman season?
To get on the field and show ATL what I’m made of!