One of the final pieces for the 2018 recruiting class was outside linebacker Jordan Domineck. Domineck came into play after the Jackets added Nate Woody as defensive coordinator and switched to a 3-4 defense. JOL caught up with Domineck to get the scoop on what he has been up to since NSD.

Has your size changed at all?

When I signed on February seventh I was 6’3” and about 215, now I’m 6’4” and about 230

What does your workout routine entail?

I do the Georgia Tech workout and then I workout with my dad. I also do a bunch of field work and also go to a sand pit and do some workouts there. I do the Georgia Tech workouts every day of the week then go running on Saturday and Sunday.

When do you plan on reporting to Georgia Tech and who will you be living with?

I’m going June 12th, they want me there for academic and athletic purposes. I’m living with Tijai Whatley, JaQuon Griffin and James Graham.

What do you plan on working or improving on through this summer?

I’m working on being able to flip my hips and get around more, really just workout my mobility.

How would you describe your playing style?

Unpredictable, to be honest. I have a bunch of new techniques and moves. I’m a talker, I’m not going to lie. I talk a lot. I try to encourage people, but if you’re on the other team I’m talking so much trash it’s ridiculous.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

USF definitely. I was committed to them for a year and was supposed to be there final signee, but Georgia Tech came down on a Thursday before signing day and I was on a plane on Friday to take my official visit and I fell in love with the academic side of Georgia Tech and decided to switch up my commitment. Now I’m ready to play USF because my friends are all talking trash saying we’re going to lose and all that, but that’s not going to happen. And I want to play Georgia, because Georgia is a rival of Florida and I used to be a Florida boy, and they’re definitely Georgia Tech’s rival so I’m not trying to lose to them at all.

What’s your favorite food?

Definitely parmesan chicken pasta from Houlihan’s, that stuff is so good. I’m dead serious, I have dreams about it at night.

What is your favorite movie?

I really like a bunch of Marvel movies, like Black Panther and Deadpool. I just love any Marvel movie.

What is your favorite TV show?

Dragon Ball super, and one-punch man. Both of those are anime.

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

I usually listen to Jumanji by Joyner Lucas or anything by Montana 300

What would be three words to describe you?

Goofy, energetic and driven.