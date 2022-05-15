New GT running back Dylan McDuffie details offensive fit, decision
After playing RB for Mike Daniels at the University of Buffalo last season, former 1,000 yard rusher Dylan McDuffie will play the next two seasons for Mike Daniels at Georgia Tech. McDuffie was in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news