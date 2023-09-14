After recent changes were made at Overtime Elite that allowed their athletes to retain college eligibility, many wondered what it would do to the recruiting landscape.

One school that wasn't discussed much at the time of the changes was Georgia Tech.

First year head coach Damon Stoudamire has made recruiting the school a priority, and on Thursday afternoon he landed the first of what could be multiple signees when G Jaeden Mustaf went public with his decision.

Mustaf chose the Yellow Jackets over his dad's alma mater, Maryland, and several others.