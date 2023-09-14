NEW: GT beats out Maryland, several others for Rivals100 G Jaeden Mustaf
After recent changes were made at Overtime Elite that allowed their athletes to retain college eligibility, many wondered what it would do to the recruiting landscape.
One school that wasn't discussed much at the time of the changes was Georgia Tech.
First year head coach Damon Stoudamire has made recruiting the school a priority, and on Thursday afternoon he landed the first of what could be multiple signees when G Jaeden Mustaf went public with his decision.
Mustaf chose the Yellow Jackets over his dad's alma mater, Maryland, and several others.
Many around the basketball recruiting landscape felt as if Maryland getting Mustaf's last visit was a sign of where his recruitment was headed, but it was Stoudamire and Georgia Tech that came out on top.
Mustaf is a 6-foot-6, 205 pound shooting guard, ranked No. 48 nationally and No. 17 at his position. He becomes the highest-rated basketball commitment for GT since the 2018 class, when No. 45 tanked Michael Devoe signed with the Yellow Jackets out of Montverde Academy.
With Mustaf now on board officially, Georgia Tech will now look to build their class around him, with several top targets remaining on the board.
[MORE: Georgia Tech 2024 hoops target list, a JOL Exclusive]
Stay tuned to JacketsOnline for more on this breaking story.