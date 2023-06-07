Marshall chose Georgia Tech over other offers from the likes of LSU, Arkansas, Michigan, and several others.

After visiting Georgia Tech, and spending time with head coach Brent Key on Saturday one-on-one, Marshall made the decision to commit to Key, Coleman, Thacker, and the rest of the staff.

Originally, the plan was for Andalusia (Ala.) defensive tackle Landen Marshall to take at least one other visit following his time in Atlanta.

"I really just think I fit in here," said Marshall about Georgia Tech after his recent visit. "The campus is beautiful. The culture being built by head coach Brent Key is really good. From the moment we got here, they made sure my family and I felt at home."

The relationship with DL coach Marco Coleman and analyst Brian Baker played a big role in Marshall's decision to cancel the rest of his visits and lock in with Georgia Tech.

"Me and him, we are really close," he said. "Both he and Coach Baker. They like me as a 4/4 player, I can play any position on their DL.”

Marshall is ready to shut things down in his recruitment and will be a factor as a recruiter up until the time he signs and enrolls in December. Marshall is the second commit in just over 24 hours for the Jackets for the weekend official visitors.