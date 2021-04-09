JacketsOnline - Nationally coveted G Nicole Melious commits to Fortner, GT

Originally committed to Purdue as a freshman, Melious decided to open back up her recruitment during the pandemic. That choice to reopen her recruitment eventually led to her decision to commit to Georgia Tech, which both she and her director, Bryan Williams, break down below.

Melious is an ESPN four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, and chose Georgia Tech over multiple top programs across the country, including Syracuse, UCLA, George Washington, and Oklahoma, among others.

Highly recruited out of New York, versatile point guard Nicole Melious out of Susan Wagner has committed to Georgia Tech and its basketball program.

She opened up a bit about her decision to choose Tech.

It was just a gut feeling," said Melious. “It feels like the right move…. they have great coaching,”

To all the Georgia Tech fans, Melious stated that she is bringing, among other things, a ton of energy to Atlanta.

“I’d like to bring energy and my competitive nature. Help them build upon their recent success," she said.

From Melious’ AAU Coach, Bryan Williams, describing her game:

“Nicole is the best in game jump shooter and scorer in 25 years I’ve seen. People think she’s just a shooter, and she’s a scorer, a playmaker. She is like a female Steph Curry. She has that N.Y. chip on her shoulder, and when she gets mad, she takes her game to another level. She has the best work ethic. Trains 4-5x a day. She’s that kid! It isn't everyday that you see someone lead NYC in scoring as a freshman."

Melious will begin her junior season this fall at Susan E. Wagner, a high school out of Staten Island, New York. As she elevates her game, and grows both on-the-court and off, look for her to arrive in Atlanta when the time comes ready to compete.