NASHVILLE REGIONAL: A closer look at Georgia Tech

Here's a look at Georgia Tech as it enters the 2021 Nashville Regional.

2021 record/RPI: 29-23 (46) Coach: Danny Hall (1,310-696 1, 28th year at GT) Rank in polls: NR Rank in conference: 1st, Atlantic Coast Conference, Coastal Division (21-15) Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (lost in regional final to Auburn)

2021 recap

The last time a full season of baseball was played, Georgia Tech had what felt like all the momentum going into the postseason. They won the Coastal Division, were runners up in the conference tournament, and were the No. 3 national seed. Nobody knew at the time that the regional final matchup, a loss to Auburn, would be the last post-season baseball for guys like Jonathan Hughes, Baron Radcliff, and Michael Guldberg. That's exactly what turned out to be the case, after COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in March, and those three names each were called at the 2020 MLB Draft last summer. The differences between the two teams are sharp. The only remaining contributors from that team are Luke Waddell, Austin Wilhite, Luke Bartnicki, and Brant Hurter. The injury bug hasn't been overly kind to the Yellow Jackets, either. Injuries delayed the debut of freshman P Marquis Grissom Jr., ended the season early for key RP Jackson Finley, and forced OF Colin Hall to miss all but 17 games this season. While he has been able to pitch at times this season, P Cort Roedig still looks to be a shell of the player he once was prior to his injury. Despite the injuries, Georgia Tech was able to win the Coastal Division title, and becomes the first to win the division title and not host a regional. The Jackets peaked as a top ten team in the polls before a mid-season funk saw them reach all the way to a bubble team before stabilizing. This team has a little bit of everything: Potentially elite starting pitching at the top, power bats in a lineup that also has some depth to it, and a hard-throwing back end of the bullpen. The team also struggled at times to throw strikes, had the bats all go quiet at the same time, and wasn't the cleanest in the field of play this season.

Georgia Tech batting order and key substitutes Spot Player, pos AVG/OBP/SLG 1. Luke Waddell, SS | .313/.410/.460 The unquestioned leader of the team, Waddell rebounded nicely from a slow start. Struck out just 16 times in 211 AB. 2. Tres Gonzalez, CF | .286/.424/.418 For much of the season, Gonzalez batted near the bottom of the lineup. Played his way up with combination of discipline and timely hitting. 3. Kevin Parada, C | .328/.390/.552 The team leader in total bases going into the Nashville Regional, The team goes as Parada does more often than not. 4. Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B | .290/.426/.539 Malloy had his struggles in the field, but the bat was never really a question. The team leader in RBI and HR has settled in nicely in the cleanup spot of the lineup. 5. Andrew Jenkins, 1B | .301/.377/.538 After receiving inconsistent playing time throughout the first portion of the season, Jenkins found his role on the team, and thrived in it. 6. Stephen Reid, RF | .253/.291/.445 One of the stronger players on the team, Reid found a new approach at the plate towards the end of the season, and never looked back. He is no longer a HR or K. 7. Drew Compton, DH | .282/.385/.506 Compton quickly put his name on the radar of MLB scouts with his start to the season, and has had several clutch hits when the team needed them most. Light tower power. 8. Jake DeLeo, LF | .260/.316/.347 DeLeo, much like Grissom Jr. and Parada, came into the season with high expectations after reporting to campus. He has the second fewest K in the projected starting lineup, striking out 35 times in 173 AB. 9. Austin Wilhite, 2B | .263/.373/.365 One of the main returning pieces, many were unsure as to whether or not she would pitch, or play in the field. With no one able to lock down the 2B job elsewhere, he was able to capitalize on the opportunity. Res. John Anderson, DH | .289/.333/.578 With more HR than many of the starters (4) in nearly 1/3 of the games that others have to their name, Anderson could see himself in the box during some big moments. Res. Brad Grenkoski, OF | .269/.339/.423 Thought of as one of the better baserunners on the team, Grenkoski was only able to steal two bases during the season. He stepped up when his name was called, but struck out in 34% of his AB's. Res. Cameron Turley, C | .333/.467/.500 Turley stepped up when Parada needed a break recently, and will serve as the backup this weekend

Despite the amount of youth in this Georgia Tech lineup, the bats were depended on time and time again throughout this season. The team at one point was on pace for a record amount of home runs before cooling off around the mid-point of the season. In fact, the team actually gave up more total HR (62) than they had themselves (61) when all was said and done. The two leaders statistically in this lineup, 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy and C Kevin Parada, were both new to the team in 2020-21. Parada started out the season on fire, and at one point was batting well over .400 and catching the eyes of many nationally. Had the MLB Draft not been condensed to just five rounds in 2020, there is no way fans would have ever gotten to see Kevin Parada in blue and gold. Newcomer 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy, a Vanderbilt transfer ironically, ended the season with the most HR and RBI, while batting just over .300 for the season. Nobody could have seen that coming, especially if they had listened to the pre-season messages from Coach Danny Hall. During the off-season, it was thought that there were two big battles in the lineup that may take time to sort themselves out: C and 3B. The opening day catcher, Jake Holland, finished the season batting .158 with just 6 RBI. He appeared in just a total of 15 games. Holland left the team a few weeks ago, leaving Cameron Turley as the backup catcher.

Georgia Tech rotation and key bullpen arms Role Player (throws) SP1 Brant Hurter (L) 5-4, 3.74 ERA, 79.1 IP, 76 K, 19 BB SP2 Andy Archer (R) 4-5, 5.45 ERA, 66.0 IP, 70 K, 33 BB SP3 Marquis Grissom Jr. (R) 1-2, 6.49 ERA, 26.1 IP, 29 K, 17 BB SU Luke Bartnicki (L) 2-2, 6 SV, 5.72 ERA, 36 K, 19 BB in 26 appearances CL Zach Maxwell (R) 2-2, 3 SV, 3.26 ERA, 54 K, 37 BB in 21 appearances RP1 Dalton Smith (L) 2-2, 7.15 ERA, 32 K, 22 BB in 21 appearances (5 starts) RP2 Joseph Mannelly (L) 2-0, 5.79 ERA, 28 K, 16 BB in 17 appearances RP3 Sam Crawford (L) 3-4, 5.36 ERA, 50.1 IP, 35 K, 19 BB in 16 appearances (10 starts) RP4 Chance Huff (R) 1-0, 10.29 ERA, 21.0 IP, 20 K, 17 BB in 19 appearances RP5 Josiah Siegel (L) 1-0, 3.81 ERA, 26.0 IP, 22 K, 13 BB in 15 appearances RP6 Dawson Brown (R) 2-0, 4.50 ERA, 14.0 IP, 12 K, 9 BB in 13 appearances RP7 Cort Roedig (R) 0-2, 15.63 ERA, 6.1 IP, 3 K, 10 BB in