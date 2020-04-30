“I have fully opened my recruitment, but I am still very interested in Michigan,” Rowser explained. “Nothing really changed. I still love the coaches there, I love how they run the defense. My brother is at Michigan now, so he can tell me more stuff about Michigan and it just boosted my interest.”

Questions about Michigan class of 2022 commit Myles Rowser and his recruiting status started to arise Thursday night, so the four-star defensive back clarified exactly where things stand.

Rowser committed to Michigan in January, less than a month after his brother,

Andre Seldon, signed with the Wolverines as part of the 2020 class. Shortly after the commitment Rowser transferred from Belleville (Mich.) High down to IMG Academy in Florida.

While at IMG Academy, Rowser continued to generate interest from other programs, including landing new offers from Georgia Tech and Michigan State. The level of talent at IMG Academy draws interest from nearly every school in the country, giving Rowser a chance to learn about additional programs.

“I only talked to Georgia Tech, Michigan State and the University of Washington,” Rowser reported. “I’ve been asking them questions about their school because I can’t obviously visit right now. Long term, being able to actually get to the school and visit, see how the good the school is, how great the coaching is and how the players like the school.”

New offers have arrived for Rowser from Georgia Tech and Michigan State. He is especially interested in visiting Georgia Tech once the recruiting dead period is lifted.

“They told me about all the internships the players have,” Rowser noted. “I like that it is in the heart of Atlanta. They were a young team last year, and their record didn’t change anything about me wanting to visit there or be interested in them.”

Rowser was listed in the first release of top 100 players for the 2022 class and rated a four-star prospect. He helped Belleville High reach the state semifinals and finish with a record of 12-1 last season as a sophomore.