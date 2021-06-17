MVP's and more from Wednesday's 7V7 at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Georgia — On Wednesday, in the heat of the “quiet” period going on around the country, recruits from all over the state bussed to Georgia Tech for the chance to compete for a Geoff Collins 7v7 Tournament Championship.

Schools such as North Gwinnett, Buford, Kell, Dacula, Grayson, and many others took part in the event, even bringing some OL/DL to workout in the process. Following the 15+ month dead period that put a halt to all (most) on-campus recruiting (you play to win the game?) there are countless recruits who will emerge over the next few weeks. Wednesday was further proof of that, as several stood out. The JacketsOnline staff was in attendance, and has notes on five prospects that we believe were the MVP's of the day. They could see a rise in their recruitment in the coming days/weeks.

MVP'S

Creekside came out of the gates on Wednesday HOT, knocking off Grayson in the first game in impressive fashion. Lett showed off the strong arm that many around the program have been talking about for weeks, making intermediate passes, deep passes into tight windows, and making strong plays in the process. Lett is yet to receive an offer, but has received interest from schools such as South Alabama, North Carolina A&T, FAMU, and Alcorn State. He may not be a name on Georgia Tech’s radar, but he impressed on Wednesday.

If there was one recruit in the state of Georgia who benefitted the most from spring football this off-season, Riley has to be at the top of the list. Going into a 7v7 tournament against the likes of several local powers, Riley led Kennesaw Mountain to the championship round, where they ended up falling to Grayson. Riley high-pointed the ball as well as anyone in attendance, showed good speed, and an amount of raw talent that already has seen schools such as Maryland, Duke, and Memphis all pull the trigger. Riley spoke with members of the Georgia Tech staff several times throughout the day, and his current plan is to return to campus in the coming days. On that visit, both sides will get to know each other a bit better before any type of decision is made on an offer.

Georgia Tech was in the final two for GAC.’s Will Hardy when he and his family made the decision to commit to UVA earlier this spring. Georgia Tech has not stopped recruiting him, and by way of having his school in attendance on Wednesday, was able to see what anyone who watched Hustle Inc. play this season: Will can play. Hardy played both ways throughout the day, flashing probably more at receiver than at defensive back. He moves well, has good ball skills, and made countless plays when his team needed him. As I stated earlier, Hardy is verbally committed to Virginia, but it would not surprise me if Georgia Tech made a renewed push following his impressive performance at the event.

If there was an award given for the most times coaches in attendance asked “Who is that dude” during one session, Davies would be the winner. Davies has the length, the quickness, and the football IQ to develop into a Power Five linebacker. On countless occasions, with he and 2022 LB Kyle Efford both in coverage, he made plays necessary. From running step-for-step with backs, being able to change direction quickly without losing momentum, and finishing the day with multiple INT, Davies had the attention of several GT coaches by the end of the day.

Rivals is yet to fully rate the 2023 class as of yet due to the inability to see several recruits in-person. When they do, it is a safe bet that Michael Daugherty will be one of the top defensive backs in the state of Georgia. With offers from schools all over the country already in-hand, Daugherty went into the day with the goal of winning the championship. He played a large role in the Rams’ victory over Kennesaw Mountain in the end, as he was tasked with matching up with Savion Riley. Daugherty and Riley battled throughout the 20-minute matchup, but it was Daugherty who came out on top. Daugherty moves as well as any DB that I have seen, and has a level of technique that is not always prevalent in recruits his age. Georgia Tech, Georgia, and several others remain all heavily in the mix.

HONORABLE MENTION