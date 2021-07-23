Most Wanted: Top 2023 targets for Collins, Georgia Tech

With the release of the JacketsOnline 2023 offer list still a few months away, the introduction to the class would typically not take place this early in the process. As recruits in the 2023 class continue to get out on the road and visit schools, there is no better time to start the discussions on a handful of top targets. Below are the top ten most wanted for Georgia Tech in the 2023 class, in the eyes of the JOL staff.

COMMITS

MOST WANTED

OFFERS: Ohio State, Alabama, North Carolina, others THE LATEST: Landing Lonergan would be a potentially program-changing accomplishment for Collins and the rest of his staff. It also is going to take some signs of progress on-the-field to go along with the proximity to home, his relationships with the staff, and the opportunity to play both sports in college.

OFFERS: UGA, Clemson, Alabama, others THE LATEST: The one on this list that visited the most by far last month, Hughley has Georgia Tech very high on his list early on, to the point that they may actually be his leader. While Grayson and Westlake are currently the two schools talked about the most locally as pipelines, don't sleep on Langston Hughes.

OFFERS: UGA, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, others THE LATEST:Yes, Justice is the son of the former UGA RB. Justice and his family have strong relationships already with the Georgia Tech staff, especially with RB coach Tashard Choice interestingly enough. Haynes is paying close attention to the on-field product on the Flats this season.

OFFERS: Notre Dame, Alabama, UGA, others THE LATEST:: Love, like Hughley was on the Georgia Tech campus several times in the month of June. There are numerous targets for Collins and his staff at Langston Hughes for the 2023 class and beyond, but the three on this list may be the biggest. Love projects as a safety at the next level, and is expected on the Georgia Tech campus many times this season.

OFFERS:FSU, Florida, Texas, Notre Dame, others THE LATEST: After making an early commitment (and decommitment) Baxter has chosen to take things slower this time around. Comped by many as an Adrian Peterson-like back, Baxter would compliment RB commit Javin Simpkins well as the backs in the 2023 class.



OFFERS: Ohio State, UGA, Notre Dame, others THE LATEST: Lee is a versatile ATH that projects by Rivals as a defensive back at the next level. He put on a show everywhere he went in June, and found himself on the Georgia Tech campus numerous times last month. Another return visit within the next week is not out of the question.

OFFERS: Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, others THE LATEST: Another dual-sport target for Georgia Tech on this list, Cost has had a big summer on the diamond that caught the attention of many. Cost is one of the unrated (currently) members of this list, but don't let that shape your mind; he is a top target for Collins and his staff.

OFFERS: Michigan, Michigan State, Kansas State, others THE LATEST: AJ Hoffler may still have two years to go in his HS career, but he has already become everything people wanted his brother Ozzie to be. He’s been a regular on the Georgia Tech campus also. After opting not to end the drought at Woodward in the 2022 class, Hoffler represents an opportunity for the staff to do it in 2023.

OFFERS: Arkansas, Florida State, Pitt THE LATEST-: Houck is the final dual-sport target on this list, as he spent much of his summer competing in various baseball tournaments. His offer list looks a bit different than the rest of the names on the list, but his play speaks for itself. He and Lonergan could quite possibly end up the top two QB's on the board.