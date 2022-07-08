The mid-way point of the July dead period is quickly nearing.

As July 24th approaches, and recruits begin to schedule unofficials, Georgia Tech is seeing others pass them in the team rankings as they continue to add names to their commitment lists.

With 12 public commits at this time, and several holes remaining in the class, the question on JOL is constantly about one thing: who is next?!

In this new feature, rather than detailing who may be next to commit, we take a look at five (eight) highly-coveted remaining targets below.