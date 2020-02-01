Playing without leading scorer and three-point shooter Mike Devoe was costly for the Jackets as the Irish packed the paint making life hard for Tech big men James Banks and Moses Wright by packing it in via 2-3 zone and daring guard Khalid Moore and Jordan Usher to shoot. Usher finished the game 3-for-13 shooting while Moore was scoreless and 0-6 on the day.

"I don't think I did anything well enough to win the game," Alvarado said very plainly when speaking with the media. "I was playing to win this game, but we have to give respect to Notre Dame who are a well-coached team with good players and they are hard to beat."

SOUTH BEND, IN- Fouls and missed shots doomed Georgia Tech once against on the road at Notre Dame as the Jackets fell 80-72 on Saturday afternoon. John Mooney once again had a stellar performance against the Jackets for Notre Dame leading all scorers with 28 points and ten rebounds. Jose Alvarado led Tech with 25 points and one steal, but he had just one assist.





"I don't think they guarded Khalid, Jordan, Evan (Cole) or Moses (Wright) unless they were in the paint," Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said. "It is tough and not having Mike Devoe hurts us in that situation because it takes away another shooter in that situation. We have to keep tinkering with it. It happened to use when Jose wasn't there and teams wouldn't guard certain guys."

Three-point shooting was also a big issue for Tech as the Irish hit nine on 24 attempts while Tech hit just four on 18 attempts with Alvarado accounting for three of those.

"The three-point shot is the equalizer and as much as we got offensive rebounds and 23 more shot attempts, the three-point shot is the equalizer," Pastner said.

The second half as the Jackets doubled up the number of fouls committed with 15 though three came late as the Tech tried to extend the game. Moses Wright picked up his fourth foul five minutes into the second half, he had just one foul at the half. He had two frustration fouls after turnovers. The Jackets also struggled with the tightly called game putting the Irish in the bonus with 12:22 left in the game. Notre Dame was only called for nine fouls in the game and just five in the second half.

"It was definitely in the back of my mind that I had four fouls and that I couldn't foul out so early in the game," Wright said. "It did take away from my aggressiveness."

In classic fashion for the series, the game was back and forth in the first half between the Jackets and the Irish. Notre Dame took a three-point lead into the half despite having a huge lead in shooting percent 48 to 37 and six made threes to Tech's two. Jose Alvarado had 12 points at the break while Moses Wright had eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Mooney had ten points and three rebounds.

DEVOE UPDATE

Shooting guard Mike Devoe has missed three-straight games with a foot injury and the Jackets host Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion. Pastner isn't that hopeful for the game against the Hokies, but the weekend trip to Pitt is a different story.

"It is day-by-day, we play Tuesday and I think he is doubtful or questionable because it is a quick turnaround, but hopefully by next Saturday he is ready to go versus Pitt," Pastner said.