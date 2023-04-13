Rising junior guard Miles Kelly announced on his social media pages on Thursday he is entering the NBA Draft but retaining his college eligibility. This is a common move for players seeking out NBA Draft feedback on their game and has gone both ways for Georgia Tech in the past with players.
The bigger news was Kelly did not enter the transfer portal, unlike many other players in a similar situation with a coaching change looking at the draft.
Kelly averaged 14.4 points per game in 32.4 minutes per game while shooting 37.9 percent from three in his second season as a Yellow Jacket.
Former Yellow Jackets Mike Devoe and Jordan Usher both used this same opportunity to evaluate their options before returning to school while others like Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Josh Okogie, and Iman Shumpert over the years opted to go pro with Okogie and Shumpert both ending up as first-round draft picks.
Kelly has until June 12th at 5 pm to withdraw from the draft.