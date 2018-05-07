Georgia Tech senior safety A.J. Gray's career is over before his senior season even got started. Sources close to the family confirmed to JOL that Gray has a heart condition that will make it impossible for him to play football at Georgia Tech. Gray started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Jackets at free safety and played extensively as a true freshmen as well in 10 games as a backup.

Johnson confirmed the news on A.J. as well as offensive lineman Jake Stickler who we reported earlier this month was retiring.

“I’m extremely saddened for A.J., Jake and our team but, in the big picture, health always trumps football,” head coach Paul Johnson said in a statement. “I’m grateful that A.J. and Jake will be able to continue to attend Georgia Tech and earn their degrees.”

After shoulder surgery this past offseason, Gray missed all of spring camp and junior Christian Campbell mainly filled his shoes as the starting free safety during camp. The talented safety figured to be a key cog in new defensive coordinator Nate Woody's defense. He was the lone returning starter after the Jackets graduated four seniors from the 2017 squad.

His best game as a Jacket came against North Carolina last year when he picked off two third quarter passes from two different Tar Heel quarterbacks Chazz Surratt and Brandon Harris in the same quarter to help secure a 33-7 win for Tech.

The most important thing now is for Gray to get help with his heart condition. The former Washington HS star has been a strong and quiet leader for the program during his tenure.

Sadly he is not the first extremely talented player to get his career short for this reason during Paul Johnson's tenure. Former four-star defensively lineman Denzel McCoy never played a down of football at Tech after he had a heart issue diagnosed in the fall of his freshman year.

Senior offensive tackle Jake Stickler will also retire from football after multiple injuries. Stickler started 10 games last season and played in 20 games during his three seasons on the Flats.