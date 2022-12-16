Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie is on the move again after just one season on the Flats. McDuffie transferred over the summer from Buffalo to Georgia Tech to rejoin his running backs coach Mike Daniels but neither will be with the Yellow Jacket program in 2023 as Daniels resigned midseason and McDuffie put his name in the portal.

Coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in his final year with the Bulls, expectations were high coming into the season for McDuffie, but his production wasn't there in a platoon role with Hassan Hall and Donate Smith at running back and freshman Jamie Felix ended up moving into the third running back spot by the end of the season leaving McDuffie to a special teams role in his final games. He did not appear in a game after the Florida State game in Tallahassee.