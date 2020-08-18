The unsung hero of the 2019 Georgia Tech football team was tailback Jordan Mason. Mason was among the leaders in yards after contact in the NCAA last year and he one of the few bright spots in a transition year on that side of the ball. Mason now finds himself in a leadership position with his longtime wingman Jerry Howard playing linebacker now. Mason is the leader of a young and talented group of running backs, but while some new faces like Jahmyr Gibbs or sophomore Jamious Griffin get a lot of ink, Mason will remain the workhorse in the backfield for the Jackets this fall.