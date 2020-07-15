JacketsOnline - Mason lands on Doak Walker Award Watch List again

Georgia Tech junior running back Jordan Mason was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Tuesday for the second straight season. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced its watch list for the nation's top running back.

Mason ran for 899 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite playing with a bad shoulder for the entirety of the season. He also finished among the leaders in college football for yards after contact. Both Mason and his fellow running back Jerry Howard were on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award last season.

Former Jacket Dedrick Mills made the watch list in 2017 and he is on the list again this year at Nebraska.

Georgia Tech running backs have often made the preseason watch list with Jon Dwyer getting the closest to winning the award back in 2009 when he finished as a semi-finalist with 1,395 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns finishing behind Stanford running back Toby Gerhart.



