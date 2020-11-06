JacketsOnline - Mason brings some power back to Tech's run game

The Georgia Tech backfield has had its share of explosive plays on the outside this season thanks to several big runs by Jahmyr Gibbs and Dontae Smith, but before Jordan Mason made his return a couple weeks ago for the Boston College game, it seemed like something was missing for the Jackets’ offense…a between-the-tackles, physical type rusher. Mason proved last season even behind a work-in-progress offensive line that he could be counted on to gain tough yards while carrying the ball in the inside running game for Tech’s offense, and that was probably the most consistent thing the Jackets offered offensively in Geoff Collins’ first season On The Flats. Now that he’s back to add that element to the combo of speed and agility from Gibbs and Smith on the outside as well as the extra carries they get from Jamious Griffin, once he gets back healthy, the Georgia Tech running back group could be primed for some big production down the stretch in 2020.

Mason, a redshirt-junior said he noticed in the games he was out due to an undisclosed injury which totaled four following the opener against Florida State until the road contest at Boston College, said one of the things he noticed while on the sideline was where his physical rushing style inside and pass protection could add another facet to the Jackets’ offense.

“I definitely with us not having a bigger back like me, I just wanted to bring back my inside game, my blocking,” said Mason. “They haven’t done bad with the blocking, but I just wanted to bring back the inside game and that’s about it.”

Mason made his presence felt in between the tackles in 2019 where he totaled 627 yards on 123 carries for a 5.1 yard-per-carry average. Prior to the Notre Dame game, Gibbs had been limited to 3.9 yards-per-carry between the tackles and Griffin had averaged 3.2 yards per carry on those same kinds of runs. Smith has actually led the team with six yards-per-carry on inside runs this season, but now that Mason is back, he is expected to be the bellcow in that role on tough runs up the middle.

Mason said he has been excited about what his fellow running backs could do while he was out with the injury, specifically the impressive true freshman Gibbs. Mason said he thinks offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude will try to work in more plays from here on out with the talented pair in the backfield at the same time.

“Definitely in the future, we’ve got to get that going where we’re both on the field,” said Mason. “But with me being gone we really couldn’t do those kind of things. Now that I’m back might get into it a little bit.”

Mason scored a touchdown on an inside run late in the loss to Notre Dame last Saturday so he appears to be knocking the rust off from the games missed. He has rushed for 52 yards on 13 carries total against Boston College and Notre Dame in his two games back as he has been slowly worked back into the offensive gameplan. The Jackets falling behind by sizeable margins in both games didn’t help make for an ideal situation to get the running game going either.

Georgia Tech’s offense could use a steady weapon to become more consistent earlier in games after falling into early deficits several times over the first half of the season, which Mason said is definitely something the Jackets are focusing on going forward over the next month.