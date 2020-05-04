Redshirt sophomore running back Christian Malloy has entered the transfer portal after two years at Georgia Tech. Malloy was caught in a crowded backfield on the Flats after the transition away from Paul Johnson’s option offense.

As a redshirt freshman, Malloy appeared in four games rushing for 32 yards. He also played in two games as a true freshman in 2018 with 27 yards.

The former Parkview HS standout bounced back from a major knee injury in high school to become a valued prospect and eventual member of the Tech program.