News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 10:29:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Malloy transferring from Tech

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
Publisher
@Kelly_Quinlan

Redshirt sophomore running back Christian Malloy has entered the transfer portal after two years at Georgia Tech. Malloy was caught in a crowded backfield on the Flats after the transition away from Paul Johnson’s option offense.

As a redshirt freshman, Malloy appeared in four games rushing for 32 yards. He also played in two games as a true freshman in 2018 with 27 yards.

The former Parkview HS standout bounced back from a major knee injury in high school to become a valued prospect and eventual member of the Tech program.

Malloy during fall practice
Malloy during fall practice (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}