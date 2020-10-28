JacketsOnline - Major programs are after Florida ATH Azareyeh Thomas

"I don't have any specific schools I try to talk to more than others. I am just talking to the different schools that show interest and see what I can learn about them."

"It has been different in 2020," said Thomas. "I have done some virtual visits, I have done some zoom calls, I have talked to coaches more, and we are just doing the best we can since we can't visit.

Thomas is a quiet young man that doesn't talk too much about his recruitment, but he has started to communicate on a regular basis with numerous schools.

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Juanyeh Thomas is a junior at Georgia Tech and he came through Niceville High's class of 2018. He has a younger brother, Azareyeh Thomas , a 2022 athlete with around 20 offers and the junior is on his way to being one of the best in the Sunshine State.

Thomas wouldn't even name a school that he hopes to visit when visits are allowed again, and he said multiple times that he is "wide open" with his recruitment, but his brother is at Georgia Tech, so the Yellow Jackets are definitely on his radar.

"I have been there for games and all that and I see Georgia Tech as a great program with a bright future. I like the culture, the coaches and they are doing a lot of good things there right now."

Another ACC school, Clemson, is the most recent to offer Thomas. He has yet to step foot on campus, but the Tigers got his attention with the offer.

"I love their culture, and how they do things at Clemson. I can tell they have a real brotherhood. I know they have a great fan base as well.

"I have been talking with Clemson for a while, so the offer was not a surprise, and I am looking forward to building my relationship with coach Mike Reed."

The older brother is supportive, and he is not pushing Georgia Tech, but pushing the younger brother to find the right fit for him.

"He has just told me not to rush the process and to pick the place that is best fit for me. He wants what is right for me and he wants me to find the right home for me."

That is what Thomas is trying to do. He has taken virtual visits to Nebraska, South Carolina and Tennessee. He has done zoom calls with Ole Miss and some other programs. Thomas is getting to know coaches and learning about the different schools.

"Through the zoom calls, the face-time calls and virtual visits, I am getting to learn about facilities, how they do things at their program, how they run the nutritional program and just the school itself

"I just want to see what the coaches are like, what the culture is and find the brotherhood that fits me as a player."

Thomas appreciates the offers and the time the different coaches are starting to put in to recruit him, but he is not all about the attention that comes with being a four-star talent. He is as humble as they come and he knows he still has to improve to keep these options.

"It feels great to be recruited like this and to have the offers, but at the end of the day, I do I have a lot more work to do, and a lot more to accomplish," said Thomas. "That is what I really care about. I want to keep working and just keep getting better.

"Recruiting is something I will take my time with, but every day, I just have to keep working."