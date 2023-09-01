Looking back at five key moments that led to Friday's 39-34 defeat
The first game of the (official) Brent Key era is in the books. In the end, Georgia Tech's rally came up short in Friday night's 39-34 loss to Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Several plays and decisions made by first-year head coach Brent Key and his staff led to the result being what it was, especially in the second half and in the 4th quarter.
1. After a broken play led to a interception by Haynes King on the first offensive drive of the game, Louisville took the lead on a FG from 33 yards out.
On the ensuing Georgia Tech drive, King and the rest of the offense faced a 3rd and 2, as Louisville looked to force a three-and-out and get their offense back on the field. King faked the read-option and had TE Luke Benson open on the flat. The result was a 7 yard gain, a first down, and a sigh of relief as the GT offense was able to sustain somewhat of a drive to give their defense a rest.
2. Louisville looked as if they were setting themselves up to go into the 2nd quarter with a 10-0 lead, marching down the field with ease as they continued to find space in Georgia Tech's defense. Following a 1st down play in which Jimmy Calloway gained 7 yards, GT forced an incompletion on second down. 3rd down and goal. On a pass that looked for a moment like it would be caught, K.J. Wallace broke up the pass, forcing Louisville to settle for another short FG attempt.
3. Georgia Tech had been moving the ball in the air on a drive that started late in the 3rd quarter, and carried over into the 4th. Following a connection between Chase Lane and Haynes King, GT proceeded to run the ball on three straight plays. The drive culminated with a 3rd and 8 in the redzone, with 12 minutes to play, King ran a read-option that ended up being a QB keeper and ended up moving the ball to the right hashmark rather than the middle of the field.
Kicker Gavin Stewart went on to miss the field goal from 33 yards out.
4. After an unsuccessful cornerback blitz earlier in the game, Defensive Coordinator Andrew Thacker dialed up another attempt to get additional pressure on Louisville QB Jack Plummer. This time, the system veteran made the right read, leading to a mis-match between S Jaylon King and WR Kevin Coleman. The result? A touchdown that gave Louisville a 29-28 lead.
5. On a drive that started with a QB keeper for 4 yards, Georgia Tech was unable to gain the needed six yards on any of the remaining three plays of the drive. misfire between King and UGA transfer Dominick Blaylock was followed by a mis-read that led to an overthrow in triple coverage. On 4th down and 6, King and Brett Seither were unable to connect deep across the middle of the field.
In his post-game presser, Key was asked about the decision to go for it down by 1.
"It was just the flow of the game at that point," he said. "They had broken off some big plays, and were racking up explosives offensively. We had to get something done there."
Key added that given the new clock rules in college football, 3:46 isn't the same amount of time that it was before."
Louisville made a 38 yard field goal that extended the lead to 39-28 with 2:37 to play.