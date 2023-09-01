The first game of the (official) Brent Key era is in the books. In the end, Georgia Tech's rally came up short in Friday night's 39-34 loss to Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Several plays and decisions made by first-year head coach Brent Key and his staff led to the result being what it was, especially in the second half and in the 4th quarter.

Georgia Tech DB K.J. Wallace with DB Kenan Johnson (Photo Credit: © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports) (© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

1. After a broken play led to a interception by Haynes King on the first offensive drive of the game, Louisville took the lead on a FG from 33 yards out. On the ensuing Georgia Tech drive, King and the rest of the offense faced a 3rd and 2, as Louisville looked to force a three-and-out and get their offense back on the field. King faked the read-option and had TE Luke Benson open on the flat. The result was a 7 yard gain, a first down, and a sigh of relief as the GT offense was able to sustain somewhat of a drive to give their defense a rest. 2. Louisville looked as if they were setting themselves up to go into the 2nd quarter with a 10-0 lead, marching down the field with ease as they continued to find space in Georgia Tech's defense. Following a 1st down play in which Jimmy Calloway gained 7 yards, GT forced an incompletion on second down. 3rd down and goal. On a pass that looked for a moment like it would be caught, K.J. Wallace broke up the pass, forcing Louisville to settle for another short FG attempt.

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King (Photo Credit: © John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)