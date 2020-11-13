JacketsOnline - Long-time lineman target Cameron Ball sets decision date

Long-time lineman target Cameron Ball sets decision date
The recruitment of Tri-Cities (Ga.) tackle Cameron Ball been a wild ride.
From receiving his first Power Five offer from the Yellow Jackets over a year ago, to the pushed back commitment dates and 40+ scholarship offers, it has been hard for the casual fan to keep up.
On Friday afternoon, Ball announced his plans to commit to his school of Choice, and sign early in a Tweet-
I will be making my decision December 16th at my school in the theater!— Cameron Ball (@CamBam54) November 13, 2020
Where does Georgia Tech stand in the recruitment of Ball now that a decision date has been circled? Will he take any visits between now and then?
