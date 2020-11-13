 JacketsOnline - Long-time lineman target Cameron Ball sets decision date
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 15:26:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Long-time lineman target Cameron Ball sets decision date

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

The recruitment of Tri-Cities (Ga.) tackle Cameron Ball been a wild ride.

From receiving his first Power Five offer from the Yellow Jackets over a year ago, to the pushed back commitment dates and 40+ scholarship offers, it has been hard for the casual fan to keep up.

On Friday afternoon, Ball announced his plans to commit to his school of Choice, and sign early in a Tweet-

Where does Georgia Tech stand in the recruitment of Ball now that a decision date has been circled? Will he take any visits between now and then?

The latest for JOL subscribers HERE

