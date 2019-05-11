News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-11 15:55:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Long road for Young leads to Collins, Atlanta, and Georgia Tech

Oeyl8d4bpwbifwcnl6qc
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The journey to Atlanta for Bentonville (Ark.) West OLB Kendall Young was a long one. The day was March 11th. Just over a month after the traditional signing day in February, and Young remained avai...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}