On National Signing Day, he announced for Georgia Tech . New head coach Geoff Collins and the Yellow Jackets beat out Mississippi State and North Carolina .

He had never played football before, but in the spring, he decided to put the pads on, give football a shot, and after playing one season, he had over two dozen offers.

What a year it has been for Birmingham (Ala.) Huffman senior Mike Lockhart .

"I knew it was Georgia Tech when I was on my official visit," said Lockhart. "I wanted to give Mississippi State a chance, so I took that visit, but I knew it was Georgia Tech when I was there.

"The coaches, the environment, the city, the facilities, the academics — Georgia Tech had what I was looking for.

"I just connected so well with the coaches. That was the biggest thing for me. Coach Collins, coach Key, coach Knight — all of them are great. Coach Collins has a lot of knowledge and he is going to pump the program up.

"Coach Key was big for me too. We have a great relationship and him being there was key.

"It feels great to have signed with Georgia Tech. It all happened so fast. I am happy it is over with though and I am ready to get to work at Georgia Tech."