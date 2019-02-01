"Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and North Carolina are my final three schools," said Lockhart. "I am done. I am not taking anymore visits. All three came in to see me again this week and I will sign with one of those schools."

Over two dozen schools have offered Lockhart, a one-time UAB commit, and he has trimmed his list to three schools.

After growing up playing baseball and basketball, Michael Lockhart gave football a shot as a senior and it paid off for the defensive lineman out of Birmingham (Ala.) Huffman.

He highlighted what put these three schools in the race to the end.

Georgia Tech: "It is in the big city, so that is kind of cool. I like the environment there. I like coach Key, coach Collins and the staff there. It has a great feel."

Mississippi State: "It is a different feel there. I like coach Joe Moorhead and what he is doing. It being an SEC school also stands out."

North Carolina: "Mack Brown is a great coach with a lot of history. He knows the game. I also like coach Thigpen a lot."

The top 20 prospect in Alabama will take this weekend to make his decision.

"I still don't know where I am going," said Lockhart. "I am going to talk about it a lot with my family the next few days. I am just not sure yet. I will be ready on Signing Day though."

Lockhart said the feel he had on the visit, the academics and where he feels he can make the biggest impact at will play into his decision.