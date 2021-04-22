JacketsOnline - Loaded group of visitors heading to Atlanta for GT's Spring Game

The dead period is set to end on May 31st. After well over a full year with no visitors, recruits will be able to tour facilities, meet with coaches, and spend time on campuses they may end up calling home.

Until then, recruits and schools alike have gotten creative in ways to get on college campuses and experience things.

Among other things, such as open practices, Georgia Tech will complete spring practice on Friday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in an ability to showcase the program.

While many will be watching on ACC Network, there are over 50 recruits expected to be in attendance, including five-star DL Mykel Williams and several others.

JOL subscribers have been ahead of this one all week long, and can see the updated list HERE.

Not a member yet and tired of being left behind? The deal below is the best one we'll offer all year. Don't miss out!