 JacketsOnline - LJ Thomas looking for the best situation
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 10:28:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

LJ Thomas looking for the best situation

Dan McDonald • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Analyst

LJ Thomas has been one of the prospects in the 2022 class whose stock has been steadily on the rise since the end of the high school season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard averaged 24 points, six assists and three rebounds per game this season for Bull City Prep and is quickly becoming a popular target for high-major programs.

Auburn, Boston College, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Houston, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, USC, Virginia Tech, Wichita State and Xavier have now jumped in with scholarship offers. Along with those schools, Thomas says Florida State, Georgia, Louisville and Syracuse have started to show interest.

*****

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Top 30

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Boston College: “They got a new coaching staff, a good coaching staff, that won at Charleston. They are trying to build something new up there.”

Georgia Tech: “They are building a very good program. They won the ACC this year.”

Houston: “The atmosphere, the coaching staff, and everybody always has good things to say about coach (Kelvin) Sampson. I like how they are talking to me. They made it to the Final Four. They are just a good program.”

Ole Miss: “I like Ole Miss. I like the atmosphere there and the coaching staff. I like their playing style too.”

Virginia Tech: “They have actually been playing well this year. Mike Young won Coach of the Year in the ACC this year. They are building a good program.”

RIVALS' REACTION

With an offer list that has reached a dozen and will likely grow, Thomas admitted Boston College, Georgia Tech, Houston, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech have been putting in the most work to convince him to sign with their program.

The complicated part of his recruitment will be whether he decides to stay in the 2022 class or move up to the 2021 class and enroll at a school this summer. He’s leaning towards staying in 2022, but says he hasn’t made up his mind yet and is strictly looking for the best situation.

Keep an eye on Georgia Tech, Houston and Ole Miss here. Thomas grew up in Atlanta and his family is still in the area. Houston’s Final Four run and Kelvin Sampson’s long history of success has his attention. Ole Miss has done a great job building a relationship with him and selling him on the style of play.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9sai10aG9tYXMtbG9va2luZy1mb3ItdGhlLWJlc3Qtc2l0 dWF0aW9uIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmdlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJG bGotdGhvbWFzLWxvb2tpbmctZm9yLXRoZS1iZXN0LXNpdHVhdGlvbiZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMDk5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==