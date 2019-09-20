Georgia Tech is on a bye week after a 1-2 start to the 2019 season. Offensively the transition from the triple option to a spread offense hasn’t exactly gone as planned and much of it has to do with issues upfront on the line of scrimmage. The type of blocking and linemen on scholarship are not exactly picked for the spread. Other than adding graduate transfer Jared Southers from Vanderbilt and freshman Jamal Camp moving over from defensive, the numbers game hasn’t worked favorably for new line coach Brent Key.