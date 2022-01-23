Lewis comes full circle with second commitment to Georgia Tech

Lewis was the first commit for the 2022 class back in September of 2020 before backing off his pledge in January of 2021. He picked the Jackets over Washington State and Akron.

"I'm committed, right now it is Georgia Tech all the way. I've been committed, I was a silent commitment before the visit actually," Lewis said. "The coaches were excited, the look on coach Kerry Dixon's face was great. He was so excited."

Almost a year after decommitting from Georgia Tech, Western HS three-star receiver Jullian Lewis recommitted to the Jackets to be a part of the 2022 recruiting class. Lewis announced his decision on Sunday following an official visit to the Flats.

The visit was a blast for Lewis and he really enjoyed the experience and meeting with Tech's new offensive coordinator Chip Long.

"One thing I did was eat a lot. I wanted to see the field, the weight room and I met with the coaches. I saw what type of offense they are running this year with coach Chip," Lewis said. "My host was Avery Boyd the receiver. He is a cool kid and I message him a lot. I loved all the food we got and I loved trying on the uniforms too. My favorite was the all blue."

Getting to see what coach Long has in mind for the offense was a big seller for Lewis.

"The new offense, I love it," Lewis said. "I liked what coach Long was showing me and the type of stuff I can do in the offense and them going deep and stuff that is what I like to do so I love the offense. The coaches asked me if I could play any position on the field and if I can play from slot to outside or wherever they want to put me. Will I be able to work for those two positions? I feel like I can do that."

Because of covid, Lewis committed to Tech originally sight unseen and this trip was his first time on the Flats. He never met the previous offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude or any of the staff so he came into this visit with a bit of a clean slate.

"I didn't get to meet the old offensive coordinator because this was actually my first visit there," Lewis said.

Joining Lewis on his official visit was one of his coaches who is like family to him.

"I had one of my coaches that has raised me since I was eight years old with me and he said he loved it and thought Tech was a great fit for me," Lewis said.

Freshman defensive back Jaylin Marshall also put on his recruiting hat after enrolling early to help land Lewis. The two were teammates this past year at Western.

"I hung out with Jaylin both nights and Malik Rutherford too," Lewis said. "I'm excited to be at Tech with one of my closest friends (Jaylin) and we are competing on the next level is a lot and I'm excited about that."

Before he left Atlanta, Lewis had his sit down with head coach Geoff Collins and it was very real conversation.

"Coach Collins asked me if I could come and play and I told him of course," he said.

Lewis said he measured in at six-foot and 204-pounds on his visit.

"I won't have to lose or gain, the staff says I'm good where I am at with my weight.

