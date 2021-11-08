Lady Jackets open at CMU on Tuesday

The #17th ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Women’s basketball team will begin their 2021-2022 campaign in Michigan this week when they face-off with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Both teams are coming out of previous successful years and are returning key players. CMU and Georgia Tech made the 2021 NCAA Tournament, seeded within the top-3 teams in their conference tournaments, and now return all-conference players for this coming contest.

Nell Fortner, Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (Jim Dedmon/USAToday)

CMU PREVIEW

CMU was crowned MAC Tournament Champions last season after winning three straight contests and defeating the #1-seed Bowling Green in the championship round. They would receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament but fell short to #5-seed Iowa, 89-72, in the first round of 64. Overall, the Chippewas finished with an (18-9) record and a (13-6) record in conference play. Junior guard Molly Davis was named preseason All-MAC First Team after her achievements last year. As a Sophomore, Davis averaged 20.3 points/game, enough for top-25 in the nation, and started 27 games while averaging a team-high 37.9 minutes/game. Look for Davis to contribute in a big way for the Chippewas in the first contest of her Junior year. CMU played an exhibition game on Thursday, November 4th, against Saginaw Valley State, where they barely escaped with a win. A poor Chippewas’ performance led to a 17-8 4th quarter run by SVSU, who did manage to take the lead with less than one minute in regulation. CMU would find a way to win, nonetheless, 69-67.

GT PREVIEW