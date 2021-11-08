Lady Jackets open at CMU on Tuesday
The #17th ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Women’s basketball team will begin their 2021-2022 campaign in Michigan this week when they face-off with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Both teams are coming out of previous successful years and are returning key players. CMU and Georgia Tech made the 2021 NCAA Tournament, seeded within the top-3 teams in their conference tournaments, and now return all-conference players for this coming contest.
CMU PREVIEW
CMU was crowned MAC Tournament Champions last season after winning three straight contests and defeating the #1-seed Bowling Green in the championship round. They would receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament but fell short to #5-seed Iowa, 89-72, in the first round of 64. Overall, the Chippewas finished with an (18-9) record and a (13-6) record in conference play.
Junior guard Molly Davis was named preseason All-MAC First Team after her achievements last year. As a Sophomore, Davis averaged 20.3 points/game, enough for top-25 in the nation, and started 27 games while averaging a team-high 37.9 minutes/game. Look for Davis to contribute in a big way for the Chippewas in the first contest of her Junior year.
CMU played an exhibition game on Thursday, November 4th, against Saginaw Valley State, where they barely escaped with a win. A poor Chippewas’ performance led to a 17-8 4th quarter run by SVSU, who did manage to take the lead with less than one minute in regulation. CMU would find a way to win, nonetheless, 69-67.
GT PREVIEW
In their first game, the #17 ranked Yellow Jackets travel to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, but are determined to start where they left off. Georgia Tech hopes to make another NCAA and ACC tournament run with all returning starters (minus Senior guard Kierra Fletcher who is out with an injury and will Redshirt this season). Tech returns 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the year in senior forward Lorela Cubaj, and ACC Most Improved Player in senior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen in which both players made All-ACC First Team honors.
The Jackets finished last year as a #5-seed team in the NCAA Tournament, where they achieved a spot in the Sweet 16, where they would fall short to the #1-seed South Carolina. Georgia Tech earned a #3-seed in the ACC tournament but lost to #2-seed NC State in the Semifinals. Tech finished with an overall record of (17-9) and a conference record of (12-6).
In early November, Georgia Tech also played in an exhibition game when they dismantled Clayton State, 74-53. Sophomore guard/forward Eylia Love and Senior guard Sarah Bates stepped up in a big way for the Jackets. With Fletcher out, Love and Bates were given excellent minutes and utilized every single one of them. Together they combined for 42 points splitting it perfectly for 21 apiece. Bates was an impressive 7-for-11 from 3-point distance, and Love an efficient 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
When and Where?
Location: Mount Pleasant, MI, McGuirk Arena
Time: 7 PM Tip-off
TV/Stream: ESPN+