Georgia Tech offered April 7. He took an unofficial before that, then an unofficial and official visit after the offer. At the end of his official visit, the decision was made.

The edge rusher out of Atlanta (Ga.) Riverwood had a top three of Arizona State , Georgia Tech and Minnesota a while back, but in May, the Yellow Jackets took the lead, and Kennard is now a public commit.

Kyle Kennard quietly picked up over 20 offers, but a couple of weeks ago, he made a decision on the school for him.

"They were on my leaderboard earlier, but after my official visit, Georgia Tech went to the top," said Kennard. "It gave me a knew perspective on the school. I knew going into the official visit they were on top, but after seeing the support of the coaches, how the whole staff is all in and the new culture, I knew it was over. The new fire got me.

"I committed to them the last day of my official visit. I kept it under cover for a while. I wanted to consult with my family a little more, but I knew I was all in with Georgia Tech.

"The culture is trying to completely change what Georgia Tech was. They are trying to bring new swag and I like what they are building. The staff has fire and energy, so I am ready for that.

"They are stressing the opportunity to play too. I like that too. I am closest to coach Marco Coleman and we are close. When he first started recruiting me, I could tell he was all in. We formed a relationship over text messages, then started talking and we formed a strong bond.

"This is a lot of weight off my back. I can ride into my senior season committed. The stress is behind me and I knew I was all in on Georgia Tech a while ago. I have a place to call home and I am not looking anywhere else."