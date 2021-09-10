Georgia Tech enters the second week of the season on an emotional low following a disappointing loss to Nothern Illinois that left Yellow Jacket nation in a state of shock and even players and coaches puzzled by what happened on the field. The Jackets failed to score in several key opportunities and the Huskies pulled out just enough offensively to down the Jackets. This week Kennesaw State comes to Bobby Dodd for the biggest game outwardly in the program's history. The Owls are playing their first P5 team and Geoff Collins is 1-2 all-time as a head coach against FCS programs. However, the Owls narrowly escaped NAIA foe Reinhart University last week with a 35-25 win. So this is not the clash of the Titans on Saturday.