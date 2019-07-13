KQ's Favorite Tech FB moments 1-5
In the final installment of my favorite moments from my decade-plus of covering Georgia Tech we hit on the high-water marks of the Paul Johnson era including his final two wins over Georgia, the AC...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news