ATLANTA -- Though it was a beautiful day outside in the city of Atlanta, the same can not be said for what happened inside at McCamish Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech dropped their seventh straight ACC matchup as Florida State topped the Jackets 69-47. With the loss, Georgia Tech fell to 11-15 overall and 3-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Tough game, you have to give Florida State a lot of credit,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “There is a reason they are a top 15 team in the country. They are very very good. We had some struggles scoring obviously and got in a situation where we got stagnant offensively and probably were able to score some buckets.”



The Jackets started out hot, knocking down two three-pointers within five minutes. Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado were responsible for the two threes, but their individual games took a turn in separate directions shortly after.



Jose Alvarado may have dug his way out of his slump, shooting 6-11 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc. The sophomore finished with a team-high 17 points and added 5 rebounds and 3 assists to go along with it.



“Like coach said, I was in a little slump, but I just try to keep my head up in every game. I’m going to keep shooting the ball and keep working on my game.”

Devoe, on the other hand, did not perform quite as well as he has recently, shooting 18% from the floor and 25% from three.



Both players have had a sickness that kept them out of practice and almost out of the game.



“Jose battled,” said Pastner. “I didn’t know until this morning if he and Michael Devoe were going to play, they have both been out the past couple days with the flu. As of last night, they weren’t playing and have not been at practice the last few days.”



Kristian Sjolund was the only other Jacket to score double-digits with 11 points.



Though they did struggle offensively, Tech was able to maintain their defensive stature. Florida State shot only 39.1% from the field and 30% from three, a percentage that usually results in a win according to Pastner.

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton had very high praise for Georgia Tech’s defense after the game.



“Georgia Tech utilizes a defensive scheme that is probably the best match-up zone scheme that I’ve seen in my coaching career. They do an outstanding job at taking away so many different spots on the floor that you are normally accustomed to operating in.”



Florida State used a very deep bench on Saturday, entering 16 different players to the game. The Seminoles had 10 players in the scoring column, but only two with double-digits.



Christ Koumadje gave the Jackets the most issues on both sides of the ball. The seven-foot-four center recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, but also added three blocks to his totals.



ONE MORE TIME



The Jackets will have one more home game for the month of February as the Pittsburgh Panthers head into town on Wednesday.

