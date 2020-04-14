Few had a bigger transition from high school to college than Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight . Knight committed to the Jackets as a quarterback under previous head coach Paul Johnson and was unsure what would happen to him when Geoff Collins took over at the end of 2018. Eight months later he was playing linebacker for the first time in his life and bulking up. JOL caught up with Knight during spring ball to get his thoughts on the transition and what is next for him.

"It was definitely a lot different definitely thrown into the fire trying to learn concepts and stuff like that other than the offensive side of the ball but once a David (Curry) and coach Thacker kind of took me under their wings and kind of taught me the ropes of being a linebacker so I'm definitely getting it now," he said.

Knight did play some safety in high school and he said he didn't mind being the aggressor instead of on the end of hits.

"I like giving the blows a lot more than taking them," he said. "I get to give it a lot more than taking it in college now. Not only do I get to do it in a game but also practice now," he said.

After coming in at around 215 pounds, Knight says he is up to 230 and that is his goal weight at linebacker.

"I'm at 230 and I'm trying to stay there and maintain," he said this spring. "I kind of put it on fast and (the strength staff) told me to stay there because you still got your speed and quickness moving with 230, so I"m going to try to stay around there."

Knight made his college debut at Clemson playing 16 snaps at linebacker including his first career tackle. That seems like a million years ago now to the sophomore.

"That was a surreal experience. definitely nervous butterflies flying but usually, just goes away when you get that first hit you ready to go and come back down Earth," Knight said of his debut. "I went into camp last year and didn't know barely anything, but now I have the system under my belt and I'm able to play a little bit at WILL linebacker and MIKE so I definitely understand things better."

The focus now is being more consistent play to play. Knight has to learn both linebacker positions and be comfortable coming into the game at either spot.

"Basically I'm working on letting the guys know that they can trust me when I go in the game these as a MIKE or the WILL knowing that I'm going to be and still get the job done," he said.

Knight played 91 defensive snaps a year ago and he figures to quadruple that number this fall.

