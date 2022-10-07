Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight entered the transfer portal on Friday marking the first exit of a Yellow Jacket player during the 30-day window following a coaching change. Knight will be a grad transfer with one year to play. Through five games this season Knight played in just four games this year mostly on special teams with just 47 defensive snaps. He did not play in the Pitt game last week.

Of the 47 snaps on defense this season, 36 came in the Clemson game following the targeting ejection of Charlie Thomas in that game. Trenilyas Tatum stepped into the backup role at linebacker after Thomas was ejected in the UCF for a second targeting penalty and Tatum started last week against Pitt while Thomas sat out the first half.

The biggest highlight of Knight's career came during the 2019 season when he had a strip sack touchdown against Miami that helped set the tone and lead to the first upset win under Collins.