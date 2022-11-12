ATLANTA (AP) — Kamren Kinchens had three of Miami’s four interceptions and scored on a 99-yard pick-six, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown filled in for Tyler Van Dyke and passed for three touchdowns, and the Hurricanes routed Georgia Tech 35-14 on Saturday.

Jaylan Knighton ran 16 times for 118 yards and Brown added 87 yards rushing for Miami (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which broke out of its recent offensive doldrums to net 362 yards, 262 on the ground.

Freshman quarterback Zach Pyron, starting in Jeff Sims’ spot for the second straight game, was 12 of 21 passing for Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4).

Zach Gibson, a transfer from Akron, took charge of the offense on the first drive of the fourth quarter with Pyron injured late in the third and quickly threw a deep interception to Kinchens on his second pass that all but ended any remaining suspense in the game.

Brown took charge from there, directing an eight-play, 51-yard drive that ended with Colbie Young catching an 8-yard TD that made it 21-7 with 7:52 remaining. Brown finished 14 of 19 passing for 136 yards.

Kinchens, a sophomore cornerback, ran back a pick of Gibson the distance late in the fourth to make it 35-7.

It hardly mattered that the Hurricanes were without Van Dyke, the reigning ACC offensive rookie of the year who missed the game with a shoulder injury, and starting running back Henry Parrish Jr., who was didn’t play because of an undisclosed injury.