Georgia Tech assistant head coach and offensive line coach Brent Key will have an eight-game audition as the interim head coach for the Yellow Jackets. Key takes over for Geoff Collins who was relieved of his coaching duties following the third loss of the season at UCF over the weekend. Collins ended his tenure on the Flats with just a 10-28 record.

Key is the first non-bowl game interim coach for Georgia Tech since his mentor and former coach and boss George O'Leary took over for Bill Lewis in 1994 during a dreadful 1-10 season.