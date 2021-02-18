JacketsOnline - Kaleb Oliver enters the portal

Georgia Tech veteran safety/nickel Kaleb Oliver entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The former four-star standout from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) logged over 1,000 career defensive snaps in four years at Georgia Tech including a very strong 2019 season at the nickel position.

Oliver logged 91 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions and 8 passes defended over three years of playing time from 2018 to 2020. His playing time dipped some in 2020 starting just four games as Wesley Walker's playing time increased.

Of note, one of his three interceptions came off Trevor Lawerence in the 2019 season opener at Clemson.

Oliver should have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

