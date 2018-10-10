With every freshman class comes a new, young playmaker. Somebody who can make an immediate impact, and though they may make mistakes, captures the attention of the fans as fast as they did the coach. In 2018, Georgia Tech fans have been able to see a handful of freshmen in action thanks to the new redshirt rule, but only few have been able to make a name for themselves during their time on the field. One name that has stuck with us all so far is Juanyeh Thomas.

Not just because it is such a unique name, but because in such limited time, Juanyeh has simply stepped up for the Yellow Jackets. Seeing the field as both the starting kick returner and backing up Malik Rivera at free safety, Juanyeh has made his presence known in both spots.

Returning kicks has never been a strong point for Georgia Tech. The Jackets ranked 99th nationally in kick returns last season, and aside from Jamal Golden returning two kicks for touchdowns in 2012, the team has never been good at the position. That looks like it may change as long as Thomas is fielding the kickoffs.

Juanyeh is only averaging around 17 yards per kickoff return, which puts him around the middle of the pack nationally. However, he has shown serious potential by never letting the first tackler bring him down, and even taking one kick back to the house that was unfortunately called back.

Kick return has been an area that Paul Johnson has been seeking improvement in for a while, and he has high hopes for Thomas. Thomas is just as anxious as Johnson is to return one for a touchdown.

“Coach sees the look in my eye when the ball goes into the endzone, I’m just like ‘oh my gosh, here we go again.’ Then, when I can finally return one, I’m like ‘okay, let’s go.’” For a true freshman kick returner, the hardest thing is getting used to the speed of the game. Once Juanyeh gets fully adjusted to it, he could easily become a dangerous kick returner.

“There is always a hole there, but me, personally, I have to make the right read to hit the whole and score,” said Thomas. “As a freshman, I have to get used to the college level. In high school, it’s kind of easier, but now there is dudes flying, so you just have to hit it.”

Thomas got to play ten snaps at free safety in Georgia Tech’s 66-31 win over Louisville last Friday and made sure his presence was known by having one tackle, one pass break-up, and a 95-yard pick-six. He scored a grade of 95.3 in his limited time on the field (Pro Football Focus), which was the highest grade on the team.

“When I picked it off, I saw Ajani block the dude there, and then I saw the quarterback. He was chasing, but he gave up, so I was like ‘okay, touchdown.’”

Juanyeh said his pick-six doesn’t make up for his kick return that was called back and is still aiming to take one all the way.

Georgia Tech is particularly deep at Safety, and Thomas is stuck behind Malik Rivera, who is a veteran in Nate Woody’s defense. Thomas has no problem being behind Rivera and is taking advantage of the situation by learning from him.

“The dude is smart,” said Thomas. “Malik is probably the smartest person I’ve ever met, so I don’t mind being his back up. I learn something new from him every day, he’s the person I look up to.”

As someone who was the star player on both sides of the field in high school, Juanyeh is having no problem adjusting to his current role.

“I knew coming into college that it was going to slow down for me and I would have to earn my stripes,” said Juanyeh. “I’m just learning, and I’m going to keep learning, and learning, and learning.”