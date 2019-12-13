Sign up for JOL premium today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

After nearly a week, Georgia Tech (4-3) is preparing to face off against their first ranked opponent of the season in Kentucky (7-1) on Saturday. It will be the 72nd matchup between the two teams in a series that dates back to 1924.

The Jackets are looking to shake the dust off of a bizarre performance against Syracuse, and have a steep hill to climb against the Wildcats.

“Kentucky is very good and very very well coached,” said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “They have really good players, and we will have to be ready to play really well if we want to win. We have a great opportunity and will need to be really good in all areas of the game.”

While the eighth ranked Wildcats bring a 7-1 record with them to Saturday's matchup, they have proven to not be an incredibly consistent team so far this season. Their one loss came against Evansville, who lost to SMU, East Carolina and Georgia Washington in the two weeks following the win. An 8 point win against Utah Valley and an 11 point win against UAB also highlight their struggles to this point.

For the Jackets to come out on top, coach Pastner is pointing at three things.

“We have to fight, we have to finish and we have to execute,” said Pastner. “I think those are three big keys for us if we want to have a chance at success on Saturday afternoon.”

This will be the first time facing Kentucky for everyone on Georgia Tech's team except for VMI transfer Bubba Parham, who made a name for himself last season against the Wildcats by scoring 35 points in a 92-82 loss.

"I kind of just flowed into it," said Parham. "I hit a couple early, had a good feeling about it, had a good shoot-around the day before, and when I hit my first couple it was hard to stop."

The Jackets will need a similar effort on Saturday in order to pick up what would be one of the best wins of Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech career.

The game will tip off at Rupp Arena on Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern time and will be nationally televised on ESPN.