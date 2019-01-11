Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 05:33:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Jordan Yates' thoughts on Georgia Tech's new offense

K1hotcny3l0jrlv1inye
Jordan Yates scanning the field during a game in his senior season
Rivals.com
Jared Halus • JacketsOnline.com
@JaredHalusGT
Staff Writer

Jordan Yates proved to everyone in 2018 that he was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks not only in the state but in the country. He did so by consistently performing well while playing in the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}