Jones: "It felt like home up there. I haven't felt that in a while."
Jayson Jones, a defensive lineman from the state of Alabama currently committed to the Crimson Tide, returned to the Georgia Tech campus this past weekend. His first visit, and the experience he ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news