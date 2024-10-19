Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
JOL TV: WR Eric Singleton Jr and OT Jordan Williams talk GT's loss to ND
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton Jr and offensive tackle Jordan Williams take questions from the media after the Jackets' 31-13 loss to #12 Notre Dame.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
