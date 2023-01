Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key is remaking the Jackets program with his new vision for things. That change included a change on the defensive side of the ball on Wednesday with the departures of Larry Knight and David Turner from the defensive staff and the addition of Marco Coleman (DL) and Kevin Sherrer (Co-DC/LB) to his on-the-field staff. We dive into that and the addition of legendary Georgia High School coach Tim McFarlin.