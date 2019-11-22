JOL TV: Player Interviews post-NC State
Georgia Tech players talk about the win over NC State on Thursday night on television. Check out what the players had to say after the game.
Georgia Tech senior safety Christian Campbell and sophomore wide receiver Malachi Carter talk about the Jackets win over NC State.
Junior linebacker David Curry talks about how the team responded after a tough loss to Virginia Tech and played better against NC State. Curry also spoke about the defensive issues.
Quarterback James Graham had a tremendous game on Thursday night as did running back Jordan Mason as the duo combined for over 200 yards rushing in the win over NC State. Graham accounted for four touchdowns.